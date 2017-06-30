Kenya: Policeman detained in probe over alleged extremism
A Kenyan court has ordered a police officer detained for 30 days while he is investigated for Facebook posts that are alleged to support Islamic extremism. The officer, who is based in Nairobi and attached to the National Disaster Management Unit, allegedly posted on June 5 that he was going to face death soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 28
|True Christian wi...
|2
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC