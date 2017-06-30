Kenya: Policeman detained in probe ov...

Kenya: Policeman detained in probe over alleged extremism

A Kenyan court has ordered a police officer detained for 30 days while he is investigated for Facebook posts that are alleged to support Islamic extremism. The officer, who is based in Nairobi and attached to the National Disaster Management Unit, allegedly posted on June 5 that he was going to face death soon.

