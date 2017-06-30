Kenya: 3 policemen killed as Islamic militants attack town
Kenyan police officials say three police officers were killed and seven others wounded as gunmen suspected to be al-Shabab militants attacked Pandaguo center, Lamu County. Two officials, who insisted on anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the press, said Wednesday it took a seven-hour gun battle for the military and police to retake the village center.
