Kenya: 3 policemen killed as Islamic militants attack town

Kenyan police officials say three police officers were killed and seven others wounded as gunmen suspected to be al-Shabab militants attacked Pandaguo center, Lamu County. Two officials, who insisted on anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the press, said Wednesday it took a seven-hour gun battle for the military and police to retake the village center.

Chicago, IL

