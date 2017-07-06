Hamburg braces for major pre G20 protest as leaders land
Police close in on G20 protesters after they lit several cars on fire on June 26, 2010. CITYNEWS/Michael Talbot Hamburg police braced themselves Thursday for a major protest by anti-globalization activists as Germany's second-biggest city started welcoming leaders of the leading Group of 20 industrial and developing economies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jul 4
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC