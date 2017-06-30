Haftar's forces declare victory in battle for Benghazi

Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army has been fighting for control of Libya's second city for three years. Haftar launched his 'Operation Dignity' in Benghazi in May 2014, promising to crush armed groups [Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters] Libya's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday his forces had taken full control of Libya's second city Benghazi from rival armed groups after a three-year campaign.

