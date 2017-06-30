French Prosecutor Seeks Jail, Huge Fine for Equatorial Guinea Leader's Son
Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president Teodoro Obiang Nguema sits during a mass at Malabo's Cathedral to celebrate his 41st birthday, June 25, 2013. A French public prosecutor on Wednesday asked a court to sentence the son of Equatorial Guinea's president to three years in jail on charges of using money plundered from his country to buy Parisian luxury properties and exotic cars.
