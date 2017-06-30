French Prosecutor Seeks Jail, Huge Fi...

French Prosecutor Seeks Jail, Huge Fine for Equatorial Guinea Leader's Son

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president Teodoro Obiang Nguema sits during a mass at Malabo's Cathedral to celebrate his 41st birthday, June 25, 2013. A French public prosecutor on Wednesday asked a court to sentence the son of Equatorial Guinea's president to three years in jail on charges of using money plundered from his country to buy Parisian luxury properties and exotic cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Tue True Christian wi... 3
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Jun 30 BB Board 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,011 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC