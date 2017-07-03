DA lays criminal charges against the ...

DA lays criminal charges against the Guptas for that wedding

The Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for finance David Maynier has laid criminal charges with the South African Police Service against members of the Gupta family after it emerged that public funds were allegedly syphoned to pay for a family wedding in Sun City in 2013. Maynier lodged the complaint at SAPS on Monday morning after the Daily Maverick reported that money from the Free State government, reserved for a dairy farm project in Vrede, was used to pay for the infamous wedding where guests were flown in via Waterkloof military base in Pretoria.

