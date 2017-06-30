County leaders blame Kenya military f...

County leaders blame Kenya military for 5 in shallow graves

Leaders from the Kenyan county of Mandera have accused the military of executing five missing people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave. Mandera Deputy governor Omar Maalim, speaking Tuesday at the burial of the five people whose bodies were found Monday, said state agencies are responsible for the deaths in a crackdown on extremism.

