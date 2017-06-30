Congo declares Ebola outbreak over af...

Congo declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo declared its two-month Ebola outbreak officially over on Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the disease. The outbreak in Congo's remote northeastern forests, a record eighth for the country where the disease was first discovered in 1976, killed four out of the eight people infected, Health Minister Oly Ilunga said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

