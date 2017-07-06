.com | Camron Britz rape and murder a...

.com | Camron Britz rape and murder accused opts for safety of prison

Cape Town The man accused of the rape and murder of 14-year-old Ocean View resident Camron Britz opted to stay in custody for now, for his own safety, a packed Simon's Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday. Legal Aid advocate Prakashnee Naidoo conveyed accused Moegamat Yahgyah Rubain's wishes to Magistrate Crystal McKenna, while a group of small children and teenagers on school holiday shouted "no bail" outside the court.

Chicago, IL

