Bodies in the streets amid Central African Republic fighting
Bodies lie in the streets of Zemio, the stench filling the air as homes burn and thousands flee the Central African Republic town recently hit by violence between warring militias. More than 15,000 people have been displaced from the southeastern town that had been spared until last week, as sectarian fighting that has devastated the country since 2013 has worsened in parts of the central and southeastern regions.
