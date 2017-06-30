Army remains loyal to Buhari's govt -Buratai
THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, reiterated its loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari's government, saying it would ever remain apolitical. Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt General Tukur Buratai, who said this in his goodwill message to Nigerian Army Day interdenominational church service held at All Saints' Military Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, insisted that the army, under his leadership, was not only totally loyal to the President but also committed to the sustenance of the country's growing democracy.
