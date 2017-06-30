Amnesty: Rwanda polls marred by chill...

Amnesty: Rwanda polls marred by chilling 'climate of fear'

Rwanda's presidential election next month will be held under "a climate of fear" following two decades of often deadly attacks on political opponents, journalists and rights activists, Amnesty International charged Friday, calling for serious political reforms in the East African country. "Since the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front took power 23 years ago, Rwandans have faced huge, and often deadly, obstacles to participating in public life and voicing criticism of government policy," said Muthoni Wanyeki, an Amnesty official in East Africa.

