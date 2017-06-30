African Union Summit Opens in Ethiopia

African Union Summit Opens in Ethiopia

Zimbabwe's President, Robert Mugabe gives a $1 million cheque to the African Union Foundation during the 29th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 3, 2017. The 29th biannual African Union summit opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe presenting a $1 million donation to the body in a push for self-sufficiency.

