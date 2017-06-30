Africa: UN Peacekeepers Hit By New Al...

Africa: UN Peacekeepers Hit By New Allegations of Sex Abuse

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 55 UN peacekeepers are accused of sexual exploitation and abuse of civilians across UN missions around the globe since January 2017, new UN data show. Data released late on Friday night also showed a new case of sexual exploitation was registered against Republic of Congo peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, less than 10 days after the UN announced the withdrawal of Congolese troops from the UN's mission over a string of allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Jun 30 BB Board 1
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 28 True Christian wi... 2
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,196 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC