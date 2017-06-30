Africa: UN Peacekeepers Hit By New Allegations of Sex Abuse
At least 55 UN peacekeepers are accused of sexual exploitation and abuse of civilians across UN missions around the globe since January 2017, new UN data show. Data released late on Friday night also showed a new case of sexual exploitation was registered against Republic of Congo peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, less than 10 days after the UN announced the withdrawal of Congolese troops from the UN's mission over a string of allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse.
