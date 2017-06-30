8 killed in stadium stampede in Malawi

8 killed in stadium stampede in Malawi

Media reports in Malawi say eight people, including children, have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day celebration. The Daily Times, a newspaper in Malawi, reported that more than 40 people were injured in the stampede on Thursday in Lilongwe, the capital.

Chicago, IL

