8 killed at Malawi independence day s...

8 killed at Malawi independence day stampede

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Seven children and one adult were killed in a stampede at Malawi's national stadium on Thursday as large crowds gathered for independence day celebrations, police said. The stampede occurred when gates were opened at the 40,000-seat Bingu stadium in the capital Lilongwe for a presidential address and football match to mark the annual holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Jun 30 BB Board 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC