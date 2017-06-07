Zuma's Graft Scandal Lays Bare Chaos in South African Police

A graft scandal enveloping South African President Jacob Zuma's administration has laid bare the chaos swirling around the nation's law-enforcement agencies and their vulnerability to political manipulation. Local investigative reporters have published a series of reports over the past two weeks that Zuma, 75, allowed members of the wealthy Gupta family to unduly influence government appointments and contracts -- known in South Africa as "state capture."

