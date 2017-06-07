Zuma's Graft Scandal Lays Bare Chaos in South African Police
A graft scandal enveloping South African President Jacob Zuma's administration has laid bare the chaos swirling around the nation's law-enforcement agencies and their vulnerability to political manipulation. Local investigative reporters have published a series of reports over the past two weeks that Zuma, 75, allowed members of the wealthy Gupta family to unduly influence government appointments and contracts -- known in South Africa as "state capture."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC