Zimbabwe's leader angers some with la...

Zimbabwe's leader angers some with latest overseas trip

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

HARARE, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe's president is angering some back home with his latest trip overseas, this time to a U.N. conference on oceans even though his country is a landlocked state. The 93-year-old leader Robert Mugabe has been criticized as a "non-resident president" for globe-trotting while the economy crumbles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC