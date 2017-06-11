US airstrike kills 8 Islamic extremis...

US airstrike kills 8 Islamic extremists in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. military in Africa says it carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed eight Islamic extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp, 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the capital. A U.S. military statement said the attack happened Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) 4 hr Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC