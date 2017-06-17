UPDATE 2-Crisis at South Africa's Eskom deepens as chairman resigns
Eskom's chairman quit on Tuesday, worsening a growing leadership crisis at the South African power utility, which is at the centre of influence-peddling allegations. Ben Ngubane, who had been chairman since 2015, is leaving two weeks after the government reversed Eskom's decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as chief executive.
