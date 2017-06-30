UPDATE 2-Central bank must be independent, South African finance minister says

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday accused the country's anti-corruption agency of overstepping the mark in suggesting changes to the way the central bank works, insisting that monetary policy should remain independent. A call by South Africa's public protector for an overhaul of Reserve Bank's mandate -- to focus on growth rather than inflation and the currency -- has rattled investors this month, hitting the rand.

