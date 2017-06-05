UPDATE 1-Libya's eastern-based govern...

UPDATE 1-Libya's eastern-based government cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar

Libya's eastern-based government has followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, its foreign minister, Mohamed Dayri, said on Monday. The government, which sits in the eastern city of Bayda, has little authority within Libya.

