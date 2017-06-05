UN population agency chief Babatunde Osotimehin has died

In a Aug. 29, 2012 file photo, Babatunde Osotimehin, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund, talks during a press conference at Sedona Hotel, in Yangon, Myanmar. The United Nations Population Fund population agency announced Monday, June 5, 2017 the sudden death of Osotimehin, who had led the agency since 2011.

