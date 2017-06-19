UN: Food Aid Dwindling in World's Fas...

UN: Food Aid Dwindling in World's Fastest-growing Refugee Crisis

Food aid soon will run out for nearly a million South Sudanese sheltering in Uganda in what has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis, the United Nations refugee chief said Friday. "Disturbing shortfalls are emerging in critical areas such as food, shelter and education," Filippo Grandi told a global summit seeking $8 billion for the crisis over the next four years.

Chicago, IL

