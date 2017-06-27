UN envoy: Liberia's democratic future hinges of elections
The U.N. envoy in Liberia says the country's future as a stable democracy hinges on successful presidential and legislative elections in October and broad acceptance that they are free and fair. Farid Zarif told the Security Council on Tuesday that "no major threats are envisaged beyond possible isolated and sporadic incidents" during the election period and transition to a new government in January.
