UN envoy: Central African Republic headed toward peace

The Central African Republic is "on a path to incremental peace" that will be achieved if U.N. peacekeepers keep responding strongly against armed groups, the U.N. envoy for the volatile country said Monday. But Parfait Onanga-Anyanga told the Security Council an upsurge in violence that erupted in May in several areas involving rival groups was very worrying, including "systematic aggression against peacekeepers."

