Uganda: Opposition Cry Foul As Parliament Approves U.S.$ 8 Billion Budget

The House presided over by the deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah managed to beat the deadline set by the Public Finance Act which requires legislators to have the budget approved by May 31. The new budget will see expenditures for the next financial increase by Shs 3 trillion from the Shs 26 trillion allocated in 2016/2017. The opposition had bitterly opposed the budgetary proposals especially plans to spend money on the oil roads in the absence of feasibility studies.

