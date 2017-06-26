Two children among three people kille...

Two children among three people killed in Mississauga crash

16 hrs ago

They say the children, aged four and 12, succumbed to their injuries while en route to a hospital in downtown Toronto. There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the adult victim, who police said died at the scene.

