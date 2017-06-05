Tunisians protest for right not to fast during Ramadan
A Tunisian protester smokes a cigarette and holds a placard reading in French "Why is it bothering you? If you fast and I eat?" during a demonstration for the right to eat and smoke in public during the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting month of Ramadan, on June 11, 2017, in Tunis. TUNIS - Dozens of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday to demand the right to eat and drink in public during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and to protest against non-fasters being arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|16 hr
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC