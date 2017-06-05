Tunisians protest for right not to fast during Ramadan

A Tunisian protester smokes a cigarette and holds a placard reading in French "Why is it bothering you? If you fast and I eat?" during a demonstration for the right to eat and smoke in public during the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting month of Ramadan, on June 11, 2017, in Tunis. TUNIS - Dozens of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday to demand the right to eat and drink in public during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and to protest against non-fasters being arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.