Toll in Somalia terror attack rises to 25

Mogadishu, June 15 The toll from an attack carried out by al-Shabaab terror group here early on Thursday rose to at least 25 people killed, in addition to 21 who were wounded, the police said. Somali security forces put an end to the hostage situation after a suicide bomber rammed a car packed with explosives into the Posh Hotel, after Ramadan fasting was over and the streets were crowded.

Chicago, IL

