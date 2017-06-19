The Soldier Who Shot Somalia's Younge...

The Soldier Who Shot Somalia's Youngest-Ever Minister Has Been Sentenced to Death

The BBC reports that the soldier, whose lawyers said the shooting was an accident, can appeal the ruling. The officer reportedly mistook Siraji for an Islamic militant before shooting him inside his car in the capital Mogadishu in early May. Siraji became Somalia's youngest parliamentarian in 2016.

