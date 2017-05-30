The Racist Caricatures of African Soldiers that Soothed French Colonial Anxieties
With a Weapon and a Grin , a new book by Stephan Likosky, traces the iconography used to infantilize African soldiers who fought in the French army during World War I. An iconic image of the tirailleur sA©nA©galais used in an ad fora the breakfast drink Banania The image of a smiling woman from Antilles, standing between two bushels of bananas, was the first image used in 1912 to advertise Banania , a banana-flavored chocolate drink most widely distributed in France. Three years later, she was replaced with a smiling African man holding a spoon of the drink like a child and accompanied with the slogan, "Y'a bon" - a phrase of pidgin French that translates to, "It's good."
