The Racist Caricatures of African Sol...

The Racist Caricatures of African Soldiers that Soothed French Colonial Anxieties

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

With a Weapon and a Grin , a new book by Stephan Likosky, traces the iconography used to infantilize African soldiers who fought in the French army during World War I. An iconic image of the tirailleur sA©nA©galais used in an ad fora the breakfast drink Banania The image of a smiling woman from Antilles, standing between two bushels of bananas, was the first image used in 1912 to advertise Banania , a banana-flavored chocolate drink most widely distributed in France. Three years later, she was replaced with a smiling African man holding a spoon of the drink like a child and accompanied with the slogan, "Y'a bon" - a phrase of pidgin French that translates to, "It's good."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC