The Latest: Somalia blast kills at least 15, police say

Police say the death toll from a suicide car bomb blast at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital has risen to 15. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. A police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least seven people.

Chicago, IL

