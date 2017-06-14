The Latest: 2 gunmen killed in Somali...

The Latest: 2 gunmen killed in Somali restaurant attack

Police say security forces have shot dead two of the gunmen holed up inside a restaurant in Somalia's capital and rescued 10 people who were being held hostage.

