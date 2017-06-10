Tanzania: Two Local Leaders Shot in K...

Tanzania: Two Local Leaders Shot in Kibiti Confirmed Dead

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Kibiti health care center medical officer in charge Dr Sadoki Bandiko has confirmed that two civic leaders, who were shot by unknown assailants on Tuesday night, have died. Dr Bandiko named the deceased as Mr Mwarami Shamte , who was Mangwe village executive officer and Mr Khamis Mtima , who was a village chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Wed True Christian wi... 2
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC