Tanzania: Two Local Leaders Shot in Kibiti Confirmed Dead
Dar es Salaam - Kibiti health care center medical officer in charge Dr Sadoki Bandiko has confirmed that two civic leaders, who were shot by unknown assailants on Tuesday night, have died. Dr Bandiko named the deceased as Mr Mwarami Shamte , who was Mangwe village executive officer and Mr Khamis Mtima , who was a village chairman.
