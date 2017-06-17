Taiwan to rethink cross-strait relations as Panama ties diplomatic knot with China

Beijing [China], June 13 : Infuriated over the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Panama, Taiwan said on Tuesday it would rethink its relations with the mainland in the wake of this decision and also accused it of stoking confrontation. The Central American country is the second to switch recognition to Beijing from Taiwan in six months, following the West African nation of Sao Tome and Principe last December.

