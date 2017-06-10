Suspected Jihadists Attack Resort Out...

Suspected Jihadists Attack Resort Outside Mali's Capital

Suspected jihadists launched an attack Sunday on a hotel resort in Mali's capital, taking hostages at a spot popular with foreigners on the weekends. The number of casualties was unclear in the assault, which continued through the afternoon, authorities said.

