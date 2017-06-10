Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal Over ...

Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal Over FBI Abuse Claims

The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from a U.S. citizen who tried to sue a group of FBI agents over claims they falsely imprisoned and tortured him for several months in Africa. The justices on Tuesday left in place lower court rulings that said Amir Meshal can't go forward with his lawsuit because the alleged conduct took place overseas during a terrorism investigation.

Chicago, IL

