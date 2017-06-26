Suicide bombers kill nine people in four attacks in Nigeria
Seven suicide bombers killed nine people and injured 13 others in four attacks in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, police said Monday. The bombings occurred at the University of Maiduguri, which is the capital of Borno state, and in the Jere area of the city on Sunday night and Monday morning, state Commissioner of Police Damien Chukwu said at press briefing .
