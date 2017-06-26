Suicide bombers kill nine people in f...

Suicide bombers kill nine people in four attacks in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Seven suicide bombers killed nine people and injured 13 others in four attacks in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, police said Monday. The bombings occurred at the University of Maiduguri, which is the capital of Borno state, and in the Jere area of the city on Sunday night and Monday morning, state Commissioner of Police Damien Chukwu said at press briefing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 22 Michael 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC