Suicide bombers kill 12 in Nigeria's Borno state: police
Five female suicide bombers killed 12 people and wounded 11 in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, birthplace of the Islamist militant Boko Haram insurgency, police said on Monday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.
