South Sudan no longer in famine, but situation is critical

South Sudan no longer has areas in famine, but almost 2 million people are on the brink of starvation and an estimated 6 million people - half the population - will face extreme food insecurity between June and July, according to reports by the government and the United Nations released Wednesday. South Sudan's famine was the first to be formally declared anywhere in the world since 2011's crisis in Somalia.

Chicago, IL

