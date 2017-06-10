South Sudan no longer in famine, but situation is critical
South Sudan no longer has areas in famine, but almost 2 million people are on the brink of starvation and an estimated 6 million people - half the population - will face extreme food insecurity between June and July, according to reports by the government and the United Nations released Wednesday. South Sudan's famine was the first to be formally declared anywhere in the world since 2011's crisis in Somalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC