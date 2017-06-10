South Sudan has world's fastest growing number of displaced
South Sudan has the world's fastest growing displaced population and more needs to be done to help them, says the director of the United Nations refugee agency. More than 4 million South Sudanese have fled their homes, nearly 2 million of whom went to neighboring countries, said U.N. and other organizations.
