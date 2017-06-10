South Sudan deports three U.S. citize...

South Sudan deports three U.S. citizens who served in military

South Sudan has deported three U.S. citizens, two of whom served in the military and a third who deserted, U.S. and South Sudanese officials said on Wednesday, another chapter in an unusual tale of unofficial foreign interventions in the country. Social media accounts and a magazine interview in the names of two of the men suggested they had recently been fighting pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

