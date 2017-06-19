South Sudan censors newspapers, hampers press in civil war
As South Sudan's civil war creates the world's largest refugee crisis and widespread allegations of sexual and ethnic violence, journalists charge the government is restricting their ability to report the news. This is starkly evident in the country's newspapers, which the government in May started censoring by blanking out articles it deems critical.
