South Africa's economy falls into recession

South Africa's economy falls into recession

The government's statistics agency said Tuesday that a 0.7 per cent decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year followed a 0.3 per cent contraction in the last quarter of 2016. That meets the definition of a recession as two or more quarters of negative growth.

Chicago, IL

