South Africa's ANC calls for Zuma Gup...

South Africa's ANC calls for Zuma GuptaLeaks investigation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

South Africa's ruling party has called for an investigation into emails which appear to show allegedly corrupt links between President Jacob Zuma's family and wealthy businessmen. The African National Congress said the allegations questioned the credibility of the government and such matters could not be allowed to fester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC