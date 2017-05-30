South Africa's ANC calls for Zuma GuptaLeaks investigation
South Africa's ruling party has called for an investigation into emails which appear to show allegedly corrupt links between President Jacob Zuma's family and wealthy businessmen. The African National Congress said the allegations questioned the credibility of the government and such matters could not be allowed to fester.
