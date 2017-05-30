South African politician suspended over colonialism tweets
The former head of South Africa's main opposition party has been suspended from party activities following tweets in which she said colonialism had some positive results. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, said Saturday that predecessor Helen Zille's comments damaged the party and undermined reconciliation efforts in what he called South Africa's "fragile democracy."
