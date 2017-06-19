South African parliament opposes calls to change central bank mandate

The South African parliament will launch a court challenge against an anti-graft watchdog's recommendation of constitutional changes to alter the mandate of the central bank, it said. The legislative assembly joined the central bank and lender Barclays Africa in seeking a court review of Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane's proposal to change the central bank's primary mandate of maintaining currency and price stability to focus on economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.