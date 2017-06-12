Somali survivors tell of restaurant siege by rebels; 17 dead

In this image taken from video footage, an ambulance is seen near the scene of an attack in a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Gunmen posing as military forces were holding an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

