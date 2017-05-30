Senegal charges 4 over doctored WhatsApp photo of president
Four people have been charged over sharing a doctored photo of Senegalese President Macky Sall's face superimposed on the body of a naked man via WhatsApp, a lawyer said Friday. The three women and one man, all in their twenties, where imprisoned Friday in Dakar after a judge charged them with sharing an offensive image and criminal conspiracy, Bassirou Sakho, the lawyer of one of the women said.
